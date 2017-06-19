Sylvan Points at Stuff: Favorite YouTube Channels

Been a while since I pointed at anything, so let’s have some videos!

I am a woman of odd enthusiasms, as are, I imagine, many of my readers. Looking at the channels I subscribe to on YouTube or the Instagrams I follow would be pretty instructive to those trying to figure me out – just, um, don’t read too much into my Tumblr, I’m really not *that* into gay porn.

I think the entire internet just gave me this face:

While Instagram for me is mostly pretty things and food, however, I actually use my YouTube for some practical purposes, including getting the hell to sleep. I follow a number of meditation music channels and ASMR-related channels to help my anxiety and help me sleep, so they make up a significant chunk of what you’d see on my feed. I also have several art-related folk I follow, particularly devoted to art journaling and the like, and remarkably few planner-related bloggers, although I used to follow a bunch. A lot of planner-related channels pay way more attention to things like dieting than I really want to hear about, not to mention some of the ones I used to really enjoy have stopped updating (the eternal YouTube struggle).

Here then are some of my favorite YouTube channels, in no particular order. I’m not listing some of the more obvious ones, like Maru – I wanted to point out YouTubers you might not have heard of.

This channel is brilliant – the creator has built a variety of “rooms” that are basically soundscapes, combining nature sounds, ambient sounds, occasionally voices, and the background noise of a particular location. In this example she’s captured the Ravenclaw Common Room at Hogwarts, but she’s done rooms from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Hobbit, and others. They’re all incredibly soothing and evocative.

Another ASMR-ish sort of channel, this one combines lovely cooking noises with vegan recipes. There are usually two versions of each recipe, one with music and one just with the cooking sounds so you can listen as you watch. I’ve always found cooking sounds – like dicing, pouring, and stirring – really soothing, and the videos are beautifully shot. The creator is Japanese and occasionally appears on camera but the emphasis is always on the food and the process of prep and cooking.

A prolific channel for meditation and relaxation music. They post at least once a day. Some of their posts are classical music, some acoustic, some ambient, and they range from 15 minutes to 6 hours in length. There are also videos meant to help soothe babies to sleep, and music for reiki and healing practices.

Vicky is one of my favorite art/craft YouTubers, partly because of her wonderful Greek accent, partly because I enjoy the bright exuberance of her style, and partly because her cat Ginger makes periodic appearances walking around on her work table. I’m not into making handmade cards, but I enjoy watching her try new techniques and show off new supplies, and her art journals are a totally different style from what I originally found online. It’s obvious how much she loves doing what she does.

Adriene is from right here in ATX, which was my impetus for clicking on her “beginners’ yoga” video when I was tooling around YouTube looking for videos to start playing with. I loved her almost immediately – her teaching style is a good combination of woo-woo and pragmatic, asking students to meet themselves where they are and “find what feels good.”

She’s definitely not a plus-sized yogini, and there are a couple of weight loss videos on her channel, but she typically doesn’t bring up that sort of thing unless that’s the subject of the video. Since that’s not what I’m there for, I just steer clear of those and stick with what inspires me. She has videos that focus on all sorts of needs, from yoga for your back and shoulders, to yoga for swimmers or cyclists, yoga for migraines, anger management, yoga for those in wheelchairs, you name it. There are also meditations and some videos that focus on getting deeper into a particular pose.

I also love her dog Benji. You know you’re watching an Austin yoga video when the teacher’s dog is in it.

A relative newcomer to my lineup, I happened across Molly when looking for meditations, and I don’t know if it’s her voice, her enthusiasm, or just her flat out adorableness, but I was hooked. I’m planning to go back to the beginning of her channel and watch anything that sounds appealing.

Molly’s a Pagan YouTuber, and does videos on magick, ritual, and some of my favorite subjects: BoS/Grimoirekeeping and altar building. To be perfectly honest it had never occurred to me to look for BoS tours and altar show-and-tell the way I’ve watched planner-walkthrough videos, and how could I have been so blind?!? Those were always some of my favorite aspects of the Craft, and if I had a remotely video-friendly bone in my body I’d do a walkthrough of my old, hand-drawn BoS just to show how much work and love went into it way back when.

Anyway, thanks to Molly I have a whole new YouTube rabbit hole to fall down, and I’m looking forward to it. But in the meantime I just love listening to her talk (her voice is an ASMR trigger at times, which only makes it that much more awesome) and love her ideas. Not to mention she combines magick with something else I love hearing about: Bullet Journaling.

Incidentally, do you have any mystical or spiritual YouTubers you love? Pretty much any tradition, as long as it’s non-conservative. I’m a soul-slut, as you know. What I’d really love to see are more Pagan planners, bullet journalers, or BoS-keepers. Recommend away in comments, on Facebook, or Twitter.

