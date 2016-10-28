Planner Friday…It Lives! (Forever)

Yay, I’m back! After nearly a month without getting to really play in my planner, I finally managed to unearth my printer and make some stickers.

This week, since Halloween is upon us, I decided to do a theme dedicated to one of my favorite immortal sexy beasts – vampires I’ve known and loved. I included all my favorite bloodsuckers aside from my own; unfortunately I don’t have images of mine like I’d like, and my people-drawing skills are kind of crap, especially guys. One day when I’m moneyed I want to commission one of my favorite fan artists (there are several I’d love to hit up) to do drawings of my characters, probably in a comic-book-esque style rather than strict realism.

Anyway, I drew from TV and movies, and even with the vast wealth of vampire media out there, I still went back to the classics (well, my classics, not like Dracula or anything).

It wasn’t just the holiday that inspired this spread, though – it was the blood spatter washi tape I found at Michael’s. Is that not the best thing ever?

Later on I decided the whole thing needed a bit more blood, so I added some with pen and colored pencil.

Traveling from Monday to Sunday, we have:

Damon Salvatore, The Vampire Diaries

Spike and Drusilla, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Elijah and Klaus Michaelson, The Vampire Diaries/The Originals universe

Lestat as played by Tom Cruise, Interview With the Vampire

(I am definitely not a big fan of Anne Rice’s books, but I absolutely loved the life Cruise brought to the character.)

Eve and Adam, Only Lovers Left Alive

Vampire Willow, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(I specify because Willow was usually a Witch, but in an alternate timeline she was a vampire, and it was glorious.)

And of course Katerina Petrova, The Vampire Diaries

Speaking of Witches, guess what next week’s theme will be? Yep, my favorite Witches (the fictional kind). Stay tuned, and enjoy both the sacred and secular holidays this week!

