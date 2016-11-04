Planner Friday: Witchy Women (and one Sorcerer Supreme)

Last week was vampires, this week of course is Witches – but I decided to stick with “realistic” depictions rather than, say, Harry Potter versions. By realistic I suppose I mean actual humans who at least give lip service to the belief systems or practices of their real-world counterparts (Wiccan and otherwise). None of them are what I’d call accurate, but I find something spiritually satisfying about each of them regardless.

(Click the pic for a larger view, as usual.)

Along with the Witchy characters I included some of my favorite images of Witchery from the internet…and one Sorcerer Supreme, since I’m going to see him on Saturday and I am SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS MOVIE OMG I CAN’T EVEN.

As far as who’s who, we have:

Monday – Willow and Tara from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Tuesday – Sally Owens from Practical Magic

Wednesday (top) – Gillian Owens from Practical Magic

Friday – Aunt Frances from Practical Magic

Weekend – The coven from The Craft.

The font, which is one of my recent favorites, is Spiders and Sparrows, available free on dafont.com.

Have a magical weekend!

