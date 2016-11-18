Planner Friday: Everything is Normal…Yeah.

Well, Plum Paper got me for another year – I just ordered my 2017 planner, just like my 2016 only with fewer added sections. I realized I’d rather create my own checklists and such than use premade ones, so I just got a bunch of note pages in the back.

I am, however, ordering a custom planner cover from Erin Condren; you’ll certainly see it when it gets here. I’m rather in love with the design I came up with.

Since last week the last thing I felt like doing was posting about planners, here are two weeks’ worth of themes. Last week was pretty simple, just another Autumn theme that was sort of “fallen leaves and books” based.

This week was all about purple. I’ve done a purple theme before but I loved this one soooooo much. I can tell I’ve done it right when I enjoy opening my planner and just looking at the pages, and writing in my to-do list is a pleasure rather than a chore.

I thought about doing something political, but decided that was the last thing I wanted to stare at all week. Maybe later when it doesn’t sting quite so much.

