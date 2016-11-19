…because I needed another challenge

Well, I’ve officially been wandering around in this person suit for 39 years.
39 nine is kind of a dumb number, as far as significant birthdays go, but 40 had a certain weight to it – socially if nothing else. Therefore I’ve decided to undertake what I hope will be a fun project – 40 Things to Do by my 40th Birthday, or to use the groovy parlance of today’s hip modern youth, #40by40.
I worked on the list for quite a while, and I’ve designated a notebook for it (naturally). It’s just a regular old Moleskine Cahier notebook I covered with decorative paper and drew a title on with my white gel pen. I seem to be going with a celestial sort of theme for 2017 for some reason, and I had a scrap of paper a friend sent me long long ago, so it became the cover.
The plan is this:
Each time I complete a task, I’ll create a page (or half page) for it and write, draw, or paste in mementos from the experience. It won’t have to go in order from 1-40, as I can just record the number of whatever page the task falls on. That way I’ll have a memento of what I hope will be a much, much better year not just for me but for the entire damn planet.
I also plan to post here on the blog about each task so you can follow along if you like – hell, come up with your own list for 2017 (of whatever number you deem appropriate for you) and tell me all about it on Instagram.
I tried to make the list using only doable items that are finite in nature – nothing like “meditate every day” or “eat more vegetables.” I wanted the list items to stretch my comfort zone a bit but still be things I’d enjoy doing or at least benefit from in some way. I also instituted a few rules:
1 – I can change an item if the one I had becomes impossible. For example, if a restaurant I want to visit closes down, I can take it off the list, but I have to replace it with something comparable.
2 – I get two freebies I can chuck for any reason at all including realizing six months from now that I don’t want to do that thing anymore, but I have to replace them as well.
3 – I have to blog about and make a notebook page for each item.
Here we go:
40 Things to Do By My 40th Birthday
- Finish Shadow Rising
- Do Vegan MoFo
- Volunteer at VegFest 2017
- Go see a play
- Have a badass Halloween costume
- Get another tattoo
- Start a new novel
- See some live music
- Dye my hair a crazy color
- Take a class
- Do a fun manicure
- Shop at Rabbit Food Grocery
- Eat at Counter Culture
- Go to Capital City Bakery
- Find a home for The Coat
- Throw a theme party
- Make seitan from scratch
- Go watch the bats
- Paint a picture
- Make something with aquafaba
- Make a new vegan friend
- Go to two Alamo Drafthouse events
- Put out a new ebook
- Pet a cow
- Try a new recipe every month
- Read 10 novels
- Get Stella’s bump fixed
- Save up $500
- Figure out my tax stuff
- Hold a group ritual
- Do a swap with someone
- Try a new cuisine
- Do a research project
- Discover a new musical artist
- Find the right day bag
- Finish Song & Cipher
- Illustrate a quote a la Vicki P
- Listen to the Hamilton soundtrack
- Do some sort of 30 day challenge
- Donate at least $50 a month
Love! Happy birthday to another awesome Scorpio (my mom’s a triple). Happy adventuring on your list. Enjoy Dr. Strange!