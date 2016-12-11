(Belated) Planner Friday – When Single Shines the Triple Sun

If you actually look at my blog instead of viewing it through a feed reader or similar, you’ll notice things look pretty radically different here today; and even if you don’t, you’ll notice things like the post signature, which is a bit different too. I’ve redesigned the site for the new year, simplifying things a lot and trying to reorganize content so it’s easier to find what you’re interested in. Things will continue to shift and pretty-fy for a few more days while I figure out exactly what I want where. Hope you like it!

This week’s planner wasn’t one of my favorites – it’s in honor of one of my favorite movies, but I just didn’t like the color scheme. It was really washed out until I added the bits of washi over the column headings, and I never was fully satisfied with it. But they can’t all be the most awesome! Still, I have a deep and abiding love for Jim Henson’s weird little collaboration with Brian Froud – you know, the one that wasn’t Labyrinth. (Labyrinth was never my favorite – I hated the main character and the creatures were a little too creepy for me. But it did have David Bowie, and David Bowie’s epic tights, so it wasn’t without merit.)

I give you, The Dark Crystal.

Font: Worstveld Sling Extra

I have to beg indulgence from my darling niece Alysha – I totally put her birthday on the wrong damn day. *facepalm* It should be the 10th.

