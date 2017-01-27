Planner Friday: Ugh, January

Well, that whole “2017 is bound to be better than 2016!” is working out great so far.

I’ve been having a really, really hard time brain-wise lately, so all those delightful plans (and when I say plans I mean “that stuff I was excited about for like a week before depression set back in”) are on hold, and that also means my planner life has been kind of shit too. I’ve put forth some effort in the prettiness department but when it comes to actually writing in the blanks I’ve kind of fallen down on the job.

It happens. Even a brand new planner with all the possibility of a brand new year can be shat upon by mental illness, the world going to hell, life just getting too hectic to do more than throw up your hands and just go with it, or a combination of all three. Here’s January in review, regardless – submitted without commentary because, dear reader, I am weary and want to go watch my newly beloved TV show (Lucifer) and have a long Winter’s vodka.

Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!