Planner Friday: Lavender Sage

I'm a bit behind in posting my weekly spreads – if you want them as they happen you should follow me on Instagram

The week of the 6-12 I needed some peace, some quiet. I recently came up with the idea to scroll for theme inspiration on DesignSeeds – all those lovely color palettes! I scrolled until I hit upon one that had the feel I wanted; I don’t remember exactly which it was, but there are quite a few with the general scheme I ended up using, like this one:

Then I used it as inspiration to hunt through Pinterest for suitable images.

I made some quick headers (the font is Julius Sans One), and voila, a soft and gentle color theme that I really, really loved looking at.

That’s really the point of all of this – what feels good when you look at it? What makes you want to open your planner and use it? What makes you leave the pages open and touch them once in a while, smile at the colors or the pictures?

I like how it has a sort of Jane Austen-y feel to it, maybe because the woman with the book reminds me of Elizabeth Bennett. It’s feminine without being…girly. I love the grey-lavender of actual lavender plants, and the grey-green of sage leaves, so they wound up in the theme as well.

(There’s nothing wrong with girly, really, it’s just not what I wanted.)

I was also trying a new meal-planning thing, hence the new sticker, but I ended up not liking it, so this week I tried a new sidebar thing I’ll show you in my next Planner Friday post.

