Sunday night here in Austin we had a wonderful, rather gnarly storm that I enjoyed quite thoroughly (with a big long sleep) but actually spawned some funnel clouds and nastiness. That afternoon, anticipating the fine weather to come, I decided to do a planner theme around the best of all weather: rain.
The font is called Doris Day.
As you can see I altered my meal planning sticker business, and I like it much better – breakfast and lunch really don’t require as much variety as dinner, and therefore not nearly as much mental effort.
However, I thought some of you might like to play with the breakfast/lunch/dinner sticker I made last time as my first stab at my new meal planning system, so here’s a downloadable pdf of a whole sheet of them in various colors. Enjoy!
Happy weekend!
2 thoughts on “Planner Friday (and a freebie!): Rain, Rain, Come and Stay…”
