Planner Friday: We Were Voyagers!

This week I took inspiration from the lush, gorgeous, hilarious, altogether fantastic Moana. I’ve watched it about eight times since it became available for download on iTunes last week (I only saw it once in the theater, more’s the pity).

Aside from the obvious wonders of the film, you know what I really love about it? Not once does anyone talk about how beautiful Moana is, or say anything about her appearance whatsoever; no one doubts that she’s physically capable (except Maui, who mostly has issue with her age and mortality, understandable given he’s a mega-strong demiguy) or intimates she’s in any way inferior to the long line of male chiefs that came before her. There’s not even a hint of romance nor is it implied that she has to “find her prince” to be happy and fulfilled. Sure, there are plenty of nods to the usual Disney formula, but they’ve definitely come a LONG way from Snow White and Prince Valium. Plus…she’s not a rail-thin white girl! Hells yes!

The font, a clone of the one used in the film, is called Vaiana (the overseas name of Moana) and is available here on Etsy.

