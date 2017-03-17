Planner Friday: Washi Mermies

This week came on fast, and I was utterly lacking in fucks with regard to my planner theme, so I kept it simple.

I had recently picked up this set of Jane Davenport washi tapes at Michaels**, so I grabbed the mermaid-y one and used it as the main visual cue. It’s all washi, plus one single sticker I had in my plannerstash (the light-on-ocean box in the left sidebar). I didn’t even bother with my trackers this week.

I like how it turned out. Further proof you don’t have to make whole sheets of stickers or overthink your planner pretties. Just whip out some tape and go to town.

This week also showcases my new bookmark from Stickebeans, who made the Marauder’s Map cover and bookmark I used last year. I still adore both and they’ve held up very well – I’m sure I’ll switch back eventually. I just wanted something new to look at for a while, and Stickebeans makes such excellent-quality products I was keen to order more from her shop.

(She uses wonderfully thick lamination and her covers/bookmarks can practically stop a bullet. I really wish she did custom work so I could’ve had this year’s cover done so beautifully, but given the volume of order she has I don’t blame her for keeping things simple!)

Note the little figurine of Pua and Hei-Hei from Moana that I found on Amazon. (These pics are often taken on my desk at my day job, which is why you see my Funkos and such.)

I’ve been using the divisions just like I normally do – the top one for my to-do list, the middle section for events and things I did, and the bottom for writing progress.

**I like the tapes in the set, but I warn you, if you want to buy them: The purpleish tape with the affirmative words has a spelling error in it, which kind of killed that one for me. I can’t believe it got all the way into production without anyone catching it. Several of the others however, including the mermaids and the blue one that says “I’m learning to fly,” are just gorgeous.

Incidentally the Marauder’s Map bookmark shown on Etsy also has a spelling error, but the real thing does NOT. If it worries you mention it to the shopkeeper, but mine was perfect.

