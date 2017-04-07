Planner Friday – Moody Blues

Another color theme this week; that’s becoming sort of my default these days, when more creative themes are in short supply. When in doubt, go to design-seeds and pick a palette or search “dark blue” on Pinterest and see what happens.

One thing I’ve decided is to do away with the meal planning bit on the sidebar next week; I’m just not using it, and I think I got better use out of the “this week” list that used to be there. I still haven’t figured out how to plan food for the week but neither of the stickers I’ve made have worked worth a damn. That’s the cool thing about planners, even if you don’t make your own stuff – you can always try a different strategy to get what you need out of your system. Or you can chuck it and find a whole new system!

The important things are these:

1 – Your planner is useful and helps you accomplish what you want to accomplish (whatever that means for you)

2 – Your planner keeps you coming back to it, which could mean it’s crazy pretty, or that it’s strictly utilitarian, whatever gets your fangs out.

This week’s font: Beautify Script (free)

