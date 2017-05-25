Planner Friday: Peacockery

Sometimes I find inspiration in books, movies, things I enjoy doing, even color palettes. Sometimes I’m screwing around on Etsy and see some cool digital paper that I want to download and chop into pieces. There’s so many gorgeous “paper packs” on Etsy, and they’re almost always irresistibly inexpensive.

That’s exactly what I did this week – I wandered into Paula Kim Studios and found this bright, pretty collection of watercolor-y peacock-y digital papers. While I was there I got a couple of other packs for weeks in the future when I’m in need of inspiration.

The font is Andalusia, available from Creative Market.

Here are some other favorite digital paper packs I’ve found on Etsy:

Vintage Forest (and lots of others at FrouFrou Craft)

Gothic Rose, Teal Gothic, and Antique Star Maps at Origins Digital Curio. (As you can probably guess I don’t go in for the cutesy stuff a lot of sellers have – my faves are usually either vintage styled or watercolor.)

One of my very favorites is this set of galaxy watercolor papers from ClipartAndPrintables – the colors are so deep and rich! It’s hard to find watercolor images in darker colors.

Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!