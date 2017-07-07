Planner Friday – Write On

(Yeah, I know, bad pun, sorry)

This week is a funny story, and it illustrates the fact that no, my planners aren’t always pretty or cool, and the process of making them that way can be face-clawingly frustrating.

I had a theme all made up for this week – I mean, it was done. I had printed it, cut it out, and was laying it out over the empty pages to see how it looked as a whole.

Turns out I HATED it. Hated it, as I hate hell, all Montagues, and thee! The colors hadn’t printed true, the designs were just boring, I didn’t like the font…it was just shit from bottom to top.

(I was using a digital paper pack, like I did on the Peacock Watercolor theme, but I’m not going to tell you where I got it, because the paper is quite pretty and I may try again with it later, with considerable color adjustments.)

I had put time and effort into it, though, and I had an actual internal argument over whether I could just chuck all that work.

But you know what? To use a mantra I’ve adopted for myself of late, I’m a grown ass lady and I do what I want! I threw that mess away and started over.

Turns out it was a great decision – I happened to see a quote about writing on Pinterest, and it gave me an idea. Next thing I knew I’d made a theme about writing that I absolutely love, and I’ve enjoyed looking at it all week. I’m so glad I went with my gut and didn’t force myself to stare at something I hated for seven days!

I especially like the combination of the parchment-paper background and the blue-grey accents – I just nabbed a color from one of the photographs and used it for headers, and I love the way it looks with the “paper.” The whole thing just makes me feel good when I look at it, and really, who could ask for more from a planner?

The font for this week’s theme is Special Elite.

