Planner Catchup Post (yet again) – July

Every time I think I’ve got a handle on this year’s mad pace, I turn around and it’s the end of the month! You’d think that, spending as much time as I do playing with an actual paper calendar that has the date all over it, I’d have a better grasp on where I’m at in the year. Apparently not.
Meanwhile, please enjoy my planner themes for the bulk of July.
July 10-16 – The Princess and the Frog
I felt the need to celebrate one of my favorite Disney animated films, and in my mind one that’s criminally underrated given the somewhat baffling obsession a lot of people have with Frozen. (I loved Frozen too, but not nearly as much as, say, Tangled, or Moana.) In addition to being the first African-American Disney Princess (a dubious honor but one long overdue) Tiana was the only one I can think of with an actual job and a work ethic.
The font is Stalemate (available free), and all the images were found on Pinterest and Google.
July 17-23 – Blue Blue Butterfly
Feeling a bit of Theme Fatigue, I used a single “sheet” of digital paper and chopped it up into the shapes I needed.
The paper came from Paula Kim Studios on Etsy, specifically the lovely and happy-feeling “woodland floral” pack.
The font for this one is Fieldfare by MediaLab.co, downloaded from Creative Market.
July 24-30 – Darling Elephant
For once, I decided to start with a premade kit – gasp! I happened on this one on Etsy and thought it was absolutely, well, darling.
It was an Erin Condren vertical planner design, but little known fact: to print an ECLP vertical kit that will fit a Plum Paper easily, all you have to do is print it out at 96.667% size. I did things the hard way – I took the individual stickers I wanted to use and sized them down to 1.45″ and made a sheet on my Silhouette Cameo design software, which is how I usually do things. I made the banners myself, though the kit comes with its own – nobody ever has the exact headers I use, and it takes a couple of minutes each to make my own using the same colors.
La Vie Prints has quite a few really adorable kits, so check them out if you need new ink in your planner!
I used two fonts this week, one for the daily headers (Conchoid) and another for the Weekend, Dailies, and This Week stickers (Waterlily).