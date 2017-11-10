SHADOW RISING: Official Playlist

We’re just five days from the official release of SHADOW RISING, and as is my custom, I wanted to share a playlist of songs that inspired me while I was writing it.

Usually I choose at least a few tracks that would, in my mind, play in the background as a “soundtrack” to particular scenes, but this time the whole playlist is mostly atmospheric, capturing the overall feel of the story. Some songs have the quiet intimacy of bedroom scenes and quiet conversation, and others are the sort of thing you’d hear while our vampires are in town taking care of business. I invite you to listen to the playlist as you read and figure out where each song might go.

A reminder: You can pre-order the Kindle version of SHADOW RISING here on Amazon, and I’ve been told that the paperback is already available for purchase? Not sure how that happened, but I decided not to fret over it. If you’re reading this, lucky you, you get a sort-of pre-sale! The Nook version will be available on the 14th; Barnes & Noble didn’t offer me a pre-sale for that one. On the 14th I’ll have more comprehensive links.

Track Listing

1 – Tori Amos, “Reindeer King”

2 – Young the Giant, “Something to Believe In”

3 – Lamb, “Wise Enough”

4 – Marian Hill, “Breathe Into Me”

5 – Mary Lambert, feat. Angel Haze & K.Flay, “Ribcage”

6 – Lana Del Rey, “Change”

7 – Widowspeak, “Harvest Moon”

This is the only song whose lyrics appear in the book, so I thought was important to include a version of it even though the original (by Neil Young) doesn’t really fit with the musical style of most of the playlist. (Not a lot of harmonica in the Haven, I’m afraid.) Since Miranda’s performing it in the book, in a quiet setting with her loved ones as the audience, I think this cover is a bit more thematic.

8 – Kaleo, “Way Down We Go”

9 – Natalie Taylor, “In the Air Tonight”

10 – Zeds Dead x Charlotte OC, “Symphony”

11 – Valerie Broussard, “A Little Wicked”

