NOW AVAILABLE – SHADOW RISING, Book 7 of the Shadow World

- Sylvan

Today’s the day!  The seventh and penultimate book of the Shadow World series is finally here!

at Amazon in Kindle format

in Paperback 

in Nook format at Barnes & Noble

If you want to read chapters of Book 8 as they’re written, as well as gain access to all of my work as I create it instead of waiting however many months for me to finish it, come join my Patreon – your handful of dollars can help me pay for things like internet access, food, and the thousands of mochas that go into every book.

 

