New Shadow World Extra: Even in the Rain

At long last, time for a new Shadow World Extra.

This story is the first of a planned series of Extras that will delve into the 20-year period between the end of SHADOW RISING and the beginning of Book 8.

“Even in the Rain,” in fact, takes place about four years after the climax of SHADOW RISING. The Tetrad’s world has changed since that terrible night, and though some have found peace in the aftermath, others have found only a waking nightmare that never seems to end. Can they find a way through together before the war claims another casualty?

Fair warning…to quote one of my beloved Beta readers, “You owe me a box of Kleenex.”

Content warning: Discussions of sexual assault, trauma, and post-traumatic stress.

