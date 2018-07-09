Smallish Bloggery, Day 9: Never have I ever…

…written a sonnet
…been to Europe
…been skydiving
…shaved my head
…seen Silence of the Lambs
…made seitan from scratch
…had a flicker of interest in watching Bridesmaids or any of its comedic ilk
…had a mani/pedi
…attempted pole dancing (except Maypole)
…been arrested
…had anything pierced below my neck
…attended a movie in costume
…had such a hard time finishing a simple list! I’m having issues galore with my website for some reason, and the wifi at home is spotty at best, so you may have noticed these posts are a bit erratically-timed. I’ll do my very best to get them out on the right day at least!Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!