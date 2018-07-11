Smallish Bloggery, Day 11: Three favorite scents

1

I get home after an evening spent at a coffee house wrestling with my angel, and when I go into my laptop bag to get something, a wave of espresso-aroma hits me. Sometimes I stick my head in the bag and just breathe it in.

2

Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab’s Blood Amber is like being kissed in the dark by a vampire who also brought you warm cookies.

3

Lavender – real lavender scent – is hard to find in mainstream bath and beauty products. Fakey lab-made lavenders in air fresheners are just so awful and smell like the person who made them had never actually been within ten yards of a lavender plant. But the real thing, like the jar of buds in my armoire or, once in a while, a good lotion or body wash, is a mood lifted like no other, and leaves my brain feeling clearer. I don’t really like it in food, because to me it makes everything taste like soap the way rose petals in food make everything taste like Grandma, but I love to smell lavender just about anywhere else.

