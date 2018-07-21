Smallish Bloggery, Day 21: The best thing about Summer…

- Sylvan

…is Fall.

Seriously, in case I hadn’t made it clear,

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
*inhales* uuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
uuuuuuuuuuuuuck Summer.

 

(Sorry, I know this is a pointless post, but our internet is down again, and I’ve had a splitting headache all day, so I lacked the spoons to do a real post.  I’ll do better tomorrow – I’m still not sure why I even included a prompt about something I hate, maybe to force me to find a positive thing to say about Summer? But I’m definitely not feeling that today, so.)

Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Scroll To Top