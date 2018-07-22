Smallish Bloggery, Day 23: My spiritual beliefs in one sentence

My spiritual beliefs in one sentence:

Shit, I don’t know.

Honestly, I don’t: There are entire parts of all religions that I find ridiculous; I can’t get with the whole Jesus-as-my-savior and Bible-as-THE WORD thing, my rational mind thinks life after death is just completely insane, the Pagan holidays annoy me, pieces of Buddhism are amazing but a lot of it bores the hell out of me, my social conscience won’t let me steal from everyone anymore without good reason and “I wanna” isn’t a good enough reason, I feel no connection to any god anymore, I love Witchy things and can summon some rather phenomenal mojo but my depression makes it hard to get it up, I like the idea of going to a church and being part of something moving and joyful but again, I just feel absolutely no pull toward Christianity (but plenty of pulls away) and have never found a Pagan group that wasn’t just wall to wall bullshit drama and politics and what I really want is ecstasy and union with deity but I’m not sure that’s even a real thing I can find, so I’m just sort of in limbo and rootless and homeless and I don’t like it, not at all.

(I guess that’s two sentences, the tl;dr version and the full director’s run-on cut.)

