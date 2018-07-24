Smallish Bloggery, Day 24: My very favorite Twitter accounts

You already know the first one:

Gnight.

Sweet Moses, look at us

Our bedroom is full of shadows

And daylight seems miles away

But we are LIVING

We will boop any monsters under the bed

Outrun our imaginations

And get where we’re going

Dreaming the WILDEST detours

God is in the detours

Let’s go — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 20, 2018

Gnight from the older version of you

Who remembers the very moment you are in right now

And is grinning from ear to ear, because

you have no idea about

the wonders ahead — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018

oh so u do not want me to taken your baggel and make poo on your table??? sorey you cant handle my differening opionion. go to you safe place u cornflakes — birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) April 9, 2018

If I get bite by an radioactivate human, would I be Manbird? with all the superpowers of a bird, and the ability to wear underpants of a man — birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) August 27, 2015

(I could post every single tweet from this account as my favorites, but on the off chance you’ve never seen Thoughts of Dog, perhaps these will entice you to check him out. It’s nothing but love and sweetness and the best antidote to…well, most of the rest of the internet.)

gooooob morning. today is a very busy day.. after the midday snoozle. i have a meeting with my stuffed fren sebastian. about what to do. if we’re ever separated in public. then it’s my turn. to watch the skittle under the fridge. this is of course. followed by another snoozle — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) July 18, 2018

sometimes. i don’t know what to do. with all my love. occasionally it overflows. in the form of a burp — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) July 9, 2018

sometimes. you have to spin in circles. to appreciate all that’s around you — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) June 26, 2018

sometimes. after a passionate bork. my tooth can get stuck. on the outside of my mouth. and i become way less intimidating. than is ideal — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) April 25, 2018

