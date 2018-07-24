Smallish Bloggery, Day 24: My very favorite Twitter accounts

You already know the first one:
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Gnight.
Sweet Moses, look at us
Our bedroom is full of shadows
And daylight seems miles away
But we are LIVING
We will boop any monsters under the bed
Outrun our imaginations
And get where we’re going
Dreaming the WILDEST detours
God is in the detours
Let’s go
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 20, 2018
Gnight from the older version of you
Who remembers the very moment you are in right now
And is grinning from ear to ear, because
you have no idea about
the wonders ahead
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018
Birds Rights Activist
oh so u do not want me to taken your baggel and make poo on your table??? sorey you cant handle my differening opionion. go to you safe place u cornflakes
— birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) April 9, 2018
If I get bite by an radioactivate human, would I be Manbird? with all the superpowers of a bird, and the ability to wear underpants of a man
— birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) August 27, 2015
Thoughts of Dog
(I could post every single tweet from this account as my favorites, but on the off chance you’ve never seen Thoughts of Dog, perhaps these will entice you to check him out. It’s nothing but love and sweetness and the best antidote to…well, most of the rest of the internet.)
gooooob morning. today is a very busy day.. after the midday snoozle. i have a meeting with my stuffed fren sebastian. about what to do. if we’re ever separated in public. then it’s my turn. to watch the skittle under the fridge. this is of course. followed by another snoozle
— Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) July 18, 2018
sometimes. i don’t know what to do. with all my love. occasionally it overflows. in the form of a burp
— Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) July 9, 2018
sometimes. you have to spin in circles. to appreciate all that’s around you
— Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) June 26, 2018
sometimes. after a passionate bork. my tooth can get stuck. on the outside of my mouth. and i become way less intimidating. than is ideal
— Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) April 25, 2018