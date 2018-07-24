Smallish Bloggery, Day 24: My very favorite Twitter accounts

- Sylvan

You already know the first one:

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Birds Rights Activist

Thoughts of Dog

(I could post every single tweet from this account as my favorites, but on the off chance you’ve never seen Thoughts of Dog, perhaps these will entice you to check him out.  It’s nothing but love and sweetness and the best antidote to…well, most of the rest of the internet.)

Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Scroll To Top