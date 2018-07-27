Smallish Bloggery, Day 27: 5 favorite books by women

These aren’t all of my favorite books by women, or even necessarily my absolute favorite books by women, but I’ve listed the same books over and over for years as favorites so I thought I’d try give some different books a bit of love.

A prequel to Practical Magic, whose movie adaptation you know I love, TRoM is in my opinion a much better book than its predecessor. The origins of the Owens “curse,” as well as the history of The Aunts (and the brother you never knew about), plays out as a much richer narrative to me. I would love to see a TV or movie adaptation of this one too, if they got the right cast.

Jes just had a deeply personal memoir come out this year, but for some reason it didn’t affect me nearly as strongly as her first book, which I adore cover to cover.

Yep, another Disney movie you probably didn’t know started as a novel. It’s also very different from the film – in the novel there are three adult Dalmatians in the family, for starters. Smith is perhaps better known, literary-wise, for her novel I Capture the Castle, which I’ve heard great things about and have a copy of but still haven’t managed to read. (You might not be able to find this one easily – Amazon wasn’t much help – but the public library might be a good place to try.)

The best in-depth book on meditation I’ve ever read, and one that approaches the subject from a slightly different angle. Instead of focusing on the effects meditation has on your life, Kempton believes we should meditate for the sake of meditating – to enjoy hooking up to what she calls the “meditation current,” and to delve our minds and spirits to learn and grow without focusing on what we’re going to get out of it. Kempton comes from a modern Tantric background and her methods have helped me meditate more often, more deeply, and more happily than any others I’ve ever tried.

My love of memoirs, especially spiritually-focused memoirs by women, is a known thing, as is my fascination with India, so the story of a woman with late-stage Lyme disease who, in desperation, goes to India to receive stem cell therapy and in the process finds her entire being changed was right up my alley. I loved this book enough to read it all in one night and be utterly useless the next day at work.

Become my patron for exclusive online content and read new stories before anyone else!