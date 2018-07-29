Smallish Bloggery, Day 29: I dip my french fries in…

…ketchup. Specifically, if I can get it, Whataburger ketchup.

Whataburger, if you’re not from Texas, is a fast food chain that is mostly located in the Lone Star State and is kind of ubiquitous here. I can’t speak much for the burgers anymore but their fries are just about my favorite on the planet and their ketchup is a thing of beauty and a joy forever, so much so so that a few years back they started selling it in grocery stores.

I also love to dip fries in white cream gravy…and yes, chocolate milkshakes. A nice salty fry in a chocolate shake…mmmm. But only shoestring fries like Whataburger’s – not big ol’ wedges or anything flavored.

I’ve been known to dip tater tots in barbecue sauce as well. But tater tots are not french fries. Fries have their own magic.

