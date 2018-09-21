New Shadow World Extra: Reclamation

- Sylvan

Happy Friday, my dear readers!  To celebrate the Autumnal Equinox (or maybe just because the impending Fall has me feeling frisky), I finally, FINALLY finished this Extra, which my Patrons got to read several days ago.  

This Extra is meant as a sort of sequel to the last one I released, and it’s a sort of “bridge fic” between Book 7 and Book 8, to get all the characters and the overall universe where I want it to start off the last book.  It’s meant to be similar in spirit to “Even in the Rain,” therefore, just from Miranda’s point of view and a bit more definitive in where things stand.

Enjoy!

Reclamation  (pdf download)

