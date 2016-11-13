CrazyBeautiful Freebies

Here’s a list of all the free printables and graphics I’ve posted.

Printable Things

Book Lover’s Freebie – printable bookmarks with notes.

What’s Holding Me Back? worksheet

Kawaii Meal Planner

7 Secrets to Body Positivity 

Kitchen Silhouettes Menu Planner (full page size)

Monthly Goals flower graphic

Magic Words workbook (includes a 2015 calendar, but you could use the workbook itself any time)

Daily Page for people with mental illness

Baymax mood/symptom trackers

Free full size box stickers for Erin Condren and Plum Paper Planners

Fall and Harvest related decorative stickers

A full Mabon weekly sticker theme

Graphical Things

Shadow World – Elvish Lullaby  (The rest of the Shadow World Extras can be found here.)

Hand-lettered Rumi Quote

Antonio Machado Quote

Facebook Cover Images (Shadow World and others)

A Vegan Pagan’s Prayer

Bravery Quote

Lies My Depression Tells Me

I Believe…

Isa Chandra Moskowitz Quote

Every Time I Stumble Quote

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

