Lord of the forest and field, Lady of the starlit night,
I acknowledge the truth that for me to live, something must die.
I give thanks for the gift of free will,
And I acknowledge the responsibility that comes with the freedom of choice.
I choose then to abstain from the cycle of unnecessary suffering.
I pledge to be an agent of healing, not a bystander to slaughter.
I say to the animals:
You do not have to suffer and die for me.
I say to the workers:
You do not have to kill for me.
I say to the corporate death machine:
You will no longer profit from my blindness.
I say to the Earth, and to all that is holy,
That though we are taught to feast upon war,
I choose to lay down the sword
And take in peace instead.
I ally myself with Nature, not as her master, but as her child.
I will not claim dominion over that which is wiser than I.
Lord of the forest and field, Lady of the starlit night,
May compassion fulfill and transform me
May I give as You give, may I love as You love
And may my choices bring grace to my life
As You bring grace to the world.
So mote it be.
6 thoughts on “Vegan Pagan Prayer”
Thank you, I was brought to tears as I read the prayer. I will be using it to heal my soul.
I love this…YES…really sums up how I feel
Beautiful prayer.
Thank you or sharing.
Much love.
This is beautiful and much needed. Thank you!
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Many thanks for providing this info.|
this is so beautiful, it makes me feel less alone in this world.